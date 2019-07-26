San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Helen G. Perez

March 13, 1929 - July 23, 2019

Her parents came to America from Germany and Ireland, making their home in New York City. They opened a butcher shop during the depression years. Through hard work and their Catholic faith, they provided Helen with a loving home and college education. She began her lifelong career as a legal secretary, settling in San Francisco. There she met and married Juan Ramon Perez, a gifted and energetic man who owned and operated a thriving hair styling salon in Marin County. A San Bruno resident for many years, she loved the outdoors, snow skiing, swimming, and hiking, even into her later years. She is survived by her loving daughter Madelina Ann Perez. Her final resting place will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019
