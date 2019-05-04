Home

Helen Roach peacefully passed away on April 23rd, one month shy of her 100th birthday. Born in Walnut Grove, CA., Helen married the love of her life James "Sam" Roach in 1941 and following WWII they settled in Sam's hometown of Menlo Park to raise a family. She loved nothing more than staying connected with and celebrating the milestones of her family and friends. She was an avid bridge player and volunteered at church rummage sales, Elks Club fashion shows and local elections. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Sam, sister Ruth Ovlen and brother Butler Rugaard. She is survived by daughter Susan Powers (Richard), sons Tim Roach (Jeremie) and Dan Roach (Jackie), granddaughters Lisa, Karie, Traci, Courtney, Lindsey, Emily and Casey; and 12 great-grandchildren. The entire family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Belmont Village San Jose and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care during Helen's final years. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 24 at 4 pm, at St. Denis Church, 2250 Avy Ave., Menlo Park.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019
