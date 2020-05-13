Helen Elizabeth Meyer Warren, beloved wife of the late Robert Warren, passed away peacefully at age 95 from complications of heart failure. She was at home with family by her side when she passed on May 7, 2020.
Helen was born in Chicago to Mary Connor and Ben Franklin Meyer. She was the fifth of seven children. The Meyer family lived in a large home in the University district of Chicago where they were very active in their parish. At the age of 12, Helen and her family relocated to Santa Barbara. Helen loved the beaches of Southern California so much that she decided to stay for college and was a member of the first graduating class of University of California, Santa Barbara. She taught school and then, after the war, moved to San Francisco to work with the Navy Relief, helping veterans find housing.
In 1948, while living in San Francisco, Helen met her husband Robert James Warren, a photographer for the San Francisco Chronicle, at the Press Club. The glamourous couple dated for a brief time and married shortly thereafter. Helen said "He took my hand and never let go." They moved to Park Merced and when their family grew in size, they relocated to Millbrae, where they could raise their five children at a time when kids were free to roam the neighborhood where lifelong friendships were formed. They were active members of St. Dunstan parish where their children attended school. The Warren birthday parties were legendary and always included the famous "money cake" where some lucky kids could bite into a dime, or even better, a quarter, that had been baked into the cake.
When her youngest daughter started school, Helen embarked on her second career in real estate. Because of her gregarious nature, real estate came naturally to her and she enjoyed a very successful career, making many close friends along the way. Helen was widowed unexpectedly, and like everything else in her life, she handled this tragedy with grace and courage. Suddenly a single mother, she remained the heart and center of her family.
So many of her children's friends believed Helen was their second mother. She took an active interest in each friend and had a knack for making each friend feel like a favorite. Helen was a naturally gracious hostess. She could whip up an impromptu dinner with whatever she had in the fridge if friends or her children's friends suddenly showed up to the door. Helen had a sharp sense of humor, and much of the family lore is made up of Helen's classic one liners. She had natural warmth that made people feel at home and at ease in her presence. Helen was active in several clubs, including bridge groups, her investment club. She volunteered for St. Vincent De Paul and Red Cross. Whenever Helen received unexpected funds, her motto was "spend some, share some, save some."
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her eldest child, Carol Depew, her beloved siblings Margaret Rone, Dorothy Depew, Virginia Clirehugh, Alice Meyer, Benjamin Meyer, and Marion Power, and her great granddaughter Abby Fisher.
Helen is survived by her children, Virginia "Gina" Hayes (Albert), Robert Warren, Nancy Steinhebel and Mary Ann Warren. She was a loving mother-in-law to Donald Depew, Kriste Warren and Marian Warren, dearest "Grandma," "Nanny" and "Mama" to Jessica "Annie" Bartley (Ryan), Jennifer McClung (Sean), and Joe Depew, SaDonna Nolasco, Benjamin Hayes (Tanja), Nichole Fisher Yco (Newton), Sean Warren (Michelle), Lisa Carrara (Greg), Andrea Warren, Kathryn, Andrew and Henry Steinhebel and Madeline Warren.
She is the cherished great grandmother to Carol Chattin, Estefania, Ezra and Helena Nolasco, Liam, Kajsa, and Luke Hayes, Caitlin and Hailey Fisher, Sophia and Teresa Carrara, Jackson and Katherine Bartley, and Malia, Connor and Scarlett McClung.
Helen leaves treasured nieces and nephews Jacquelyn, David, Judy, John, Joan, James, Diane, Mark, Casey, Trish, Joe, John, Ann, Joan, many great nieces and nephews, and many, many friends, including Joan Ryan and June Armanino.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Magnolia of Millbrae, the Mission Hospice team and her Kaiser Permanente physicians for the superior care and comfort they provided Helen.
Rev. Joseph Glynn, C.S.Sp. ("Fr. Joe") Pastor of St. Dunstan Parish offered a Mass for Helen on May 8, 2020. Fr. Joe and family members will lay Helen to rest with a Catholic burial service at the Holy Cross Cemetery.
To honor Helen, a celebration of life will be planned in the upcoming months when it is safe to gather, hug and sing.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society (svdpsm.org) or to the St. Anthony Foundation (wwwstanthonysf.org).
Helen was born in Chicago to Mary Connor and Ben Franklin Meyer. She was the fifth of seven children. The Meyer family lived in a large home in the University district of Chicago where they were very active in their parish. At the age of 12, Helen and her family relocated to Santa Barbara. Helen loved the beaches of Southern California so much that she decided to stay for college and was a member of the first graduating class of University of California, Santa Barbara. She taught school and then, after the war, moved to San Francisco to work with the Navy Relief, helping veterans find housing.
In 1948, while living in San Francisco, Helen met her husband Robert James Warren, a photographer for the San Francisco Chronicle, at the Press Club. The glamourous couple dated for a brief time and married shortly thereafter. Helen said "He took my hand and never let go." They moved to Park Merced and when their family grew in size, they relocated to Millbrae, where they could raise their five children at a time when kids were free to roam the neighborhood where lifelong friendships were formed. They were active members of St. Dunstan parish where their children attended school. The Warren birthday parties were legendary and always included the famous "money cake" where some lucky kids could bite into a dime, or even better, a quarter, that had been baked into the cake.
When her youngest daughter started school, Helen embarked on her second career in real estate. Because of her gregarious nature, real estate came naturally to her and she enjoyed a very successful career, making many close friends along the way. Helen was widowed unexpectedly, and like everything else in her life, she handled this tragedy with grace and courage. Suddenly a single mother, she remained the heart and center of her family.
So many of her children's friends believed Helen was their second mother. She took an active interest in each friend and had a knack for making each friend feel like a favorite. Helen was a naturally gracious hostess. She could whip up an impromptu dinner with whatever she had in the fridge if friends or her children's friends suddenly showed up to the door. Helen had a sharp sense of humor, and much of the family lore is made up of Helen's classic one liners. She had natural warmth that made people feel at home and at ease in her presence. Helen was active in several clubs, including bridge groups, her investment club. She volunteered for St. Vincent De Paul and Red Cross. Whenever Helen received unexpected funds, her motto was "spend some, share some, save some."
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her eldest child, Carol Depew, her beloved siblings Margaret Rone, Dorothy Depew, Virginia Clirehugh, Alice Meyer, Benjamin Meyer, and Marion Power, and her great granddaughter Abby Fisher.
Helen is survived by her children, Virginia "Gina" Hayes (Albert), Robert Warren, Nancy Steinhebel and Mary Ann Warren. She was a loving mother-in-law to Donald Depew, Kriste Warren and Marian Warren, dearest "Grandma," "Nanny" and "Mama" to Jessica "Annie" Bartley (Ryan), Jennifer McClung (Sean), and Joe Depew, SaDonna Nolasco, Benjamin Hayes (Tanja), Nichole Fisher Yco (Newton), Sean Warren (Michelle), Lisa Carrara (Greg), Andrea Warren, Kathryn, Andrew and Henry Steinhebel and Madeline Warren.
She is the cherished great grandmother to Carol Chattin, Estefania, Ezra and Helena Nolasco, Liam, Kajsa, and Luke Hayes, Caitlin and Hailey Fisher, Sophia and Teresa Carrara, Jackson and Katherine Bartley, and Malia, Connor and Scarlett McClung.
Helen leaves treasured nieces and nephews Jacquelyn, David, Judy, John, Joan, James, Diane, Mark, Casey, Trish, Joe, John, Ann, Joan, many great nieces and nephews, and many, many friends, including Joan Ryan and June Armanino.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Magnolia of Millbrae, the Mission Hospice team and her Kaiser Permanente physicians for the superior care and comfort they provided Helen.
Rev. Joseph Glynn, C.S.Sp. ("Fr. Joe") Pastor of St. Dunstan Parish offered a Mass for Helen on May 8, 2020. Fr. Joe and family members will lay Helen to rest with a Catholic burial service at the Holy Cross Cemetery.
To honor Helen, a celebration of life will be planned in the upcoming months when it is safe to gather, hug and sing.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society (svdpsm.org) or to the St. Anthony Foundation (wwwstanthonysf.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 13 to May 17, 2020.