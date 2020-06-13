Helga Wallace

October 23, 1939 - May 26, 2020

Helga Wallace-daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother-peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home in Mill Valley, CA., with her hands entwined with her adoring son James.



Helga was born on October, 23, 1939 in Hammer, Poland to Ernst Sultz and Hildegard Steinberg. Finding herself an orphan and refugee towards the end of World War II, Helga developed an early sense of self reliance and perseverance which she maintained throughout her life.



In the early 1960's, with the hopes of finding opportunity and starting a family, Helga responded to an ad in a German newspaper placed by a Connecticut family looking for a kindermadchen, or nanny. Some 50 years later Helga would continue to derive great joy each holiday season upon receiving a card from the now grown son. She would go on to work with a number of families over the years on both the east and west coasts, all of whom made her a valued member of their extended families.



Helga loved the outdoors and lived an adventrous life. Among many other things, she sailed from San Francisco to Hawaii and back with her husband and then five year old son on a homebuilt sailboat, lived on the waterfront of Sausalito in a homebuilt houseboat, and lived in a cabin in the Sierras where she cut her own firewood and shoveled snow off her swinging 100' long cable supported bridge.

Where ever Helga lived she easily made friends and became an active member of the community.

She was an avid volunteer with regards to anything related to her son, and was a docent at both Calaveras Big Trees State Park and at Mare Island Historic Park.

She found great joy and friendships from the many clubs she was a part of over the years; including hiking, quilting and gardening.



Helga is preceded in death by her father, Ernst, and her mother, Hildegard.

She is survived by her son James, her sister Gudrun, her brother Hartmut, and her husband James.



Helga is deeply missed by family and friends both here in America and in Germany.



Please consider making a donation in Helga's name to : ALDEA Children and Family Services, ATTN : Michele Farhat, P.O. Box 841, Napa , CA 94559





