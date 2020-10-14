Helen Dolores Sullivan (Dolores)April 5, 1922 - October 11, 2020Dolores was born in San Francisco to Otis Pierce and Josephine Cosbie. She was a devoted sister of Evelyn Malone, the late Otis PIerce (Bud) Cosbie, and sister-in-law of the late Frank Malone.Dolores graduated from Balboa High School in 1939. She married Aloysius Donohoe in 1942 and had five children; Tom Donohoe (Susan), Mike Donohoe (Betty), Bill Donohoe(Tina), Jack Donohoe (Joan), Lori Donohoe. They were together until Al's death in 1974. In 1976 Dolores was blessed with four more children upon her marriage to Gerald Sullivan; Carolyn Hoffmann (David), Bob Sullivan (Mary), the late Sharon Burkman, and Mark Sullivan(Susanna). They were together until Jerry's death in 2000.Dolores worked for the San Francisco Police Department serving as a Jail Matron.She was active in the Native Daughters of the Golden West, and was a founding member of the Our Lady of the Visitacion Mother's Club. She enjoyed ocean cruising and travelled to many parts of the world.Dolores spent her later years lovingly cared for by Salaseini Nabutu Driu.She is survived by eighteen grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.Private services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.