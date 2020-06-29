Helmut Gutknecht
Helmut Richard Gutknecht

Helmut Gutknecht went to his eternal rest on May 5, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1930 in Germany. In 1956, he immigrated to America - a land he so loved.
Helmut was a Masterbaker and Pastry Chef. For many years - he owned Bob's Donut Shop on Polk St. where he spoiled his customers with his delicious pastries.
He was a talented musician and avid tennis player.
In his retirement - Helmut enjoyed traveling the world including many trips back to Germany as well as taking lots of cruises.
He leaves behind two sisters and family who still reside in Germany.
During the last few years Helmut was looked after, cared for, and loved by his close friends Werner Dehnbostel and Betty Kleinlein.
Helmut's ashes will be taken out to Sea for burial.
Schlafe Sanft Lieber Freund.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
