Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Adams


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Adams Obituary
Henry P. Adams

May 31, 1945 - July 12, 2019

Henry Patterson Adams, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara and scion of a pioneer California family, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2019 of natural causes. Mr Adams was the son of Dr and Mrs. John Adams of Piedmont, CA. Hank's mother Sally Patterson Adams was the granddaughter of George Washington Patterson who emigrated from Indiana to California in the 1840s in the gold rush and amassed considerable landholds in Alameda County, notably Ardenwood, today an historic farm in Fremont CA.

Mr. Adams, who was born on May 30, 1945, attended Piedmont elementary schools and was a graduate of Pacific University in Forest Grove Oregon in 1967, later earning a Masters degree in Range Management at the University of Idaho. Following military service, Mr Adams worked for the US Department of Agriculture as a Land Resources Specialist from 1977 to 1988. Following retirement Mr Adams moved to Santa Barbara where he consulted widely on land issues and was an active volunteer at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and other philanthropic organizations. He was a founder of the Film Music Society of Los Angeles and a long-standing member of the California Society of Pioneers.

Mr Adams is survived by two sisters, Susan Adams Engs of San Francisco and Abigail Adams Campbell of Woodside, eight nieces and nephews, twenty five great nieces and nephews and one great grandniece.

Funeral arrangements are private. Donations in Mr Adams name may be made to:
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
1212 Mission Canyon Road Santa Barbara,CA 93105-2126
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.