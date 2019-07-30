|
|
Henry P. Adams
May 31, 1945 - July 12, 2019Henry Patterson Adams, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara and scion of a pioneer California family, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2019 of natural causes. Mr Adams was the son of Dr and Mrs. John Adams of Piedmont, CA. Hank's mother Sally Patterson Adams was the granddaughter of George Washington Patterson who emigrated from Indiana to California in the 1840s in the gold rush and amassed considerable landholds in Alameda County, notably Ardenwood, today an historic farm in Fremont CA.
Mr. Adams, who was born on May 30, 1945, attended Piedmont elementary schools and was a graduate of Pacific University in Forest Grove Oregon in 1967, later earning a Masters degree in Range Management at the University of Idaho. Following military service, Mr Adams worked for the US Department of Agriculture as a Land Resources Specialist from 1977 to 1988. Following retirement Mr Adams moved to Santa Barbara where he consulted widely on land issues and was an active volunteer at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and other philanthropic organizations. He was a founder of the Film Music Society of Los Angeles and a long-standing member of the California Society of Pioneers.
Mr Adams is survived by two sisters, Susan Adams Engs of San Francisco and Abigail Adams Campbell of Woodside, eight nieces and nephews, twenty five great nieces and nephews and one great grandniece.
Funeral arrangements are private. Donations in Mr Adams name may be made to:
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
1212 Mission Canyon Road Santa Barbara,CA 93105-2126
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019