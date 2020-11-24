Henry "Hank" Casper

September 2, 1932 - November 7, 2020

An amazing man who led an amazing life. A San Francisco native and former resident of Atherton and Portola Valley, CA. Hank was a devoted father to Helen Edmonds, Janeth Mardini (deceased), Susan Starr, Joan Casper (deceased), and Bernadette Castagnola. He was also a grandfather and great-grandfather to many children.



He was a graduate of St. Peter's Boys' School (S.F., CA), a member of Rolph Park Athletic Club (S.F., CA), and a very good athlete in his youth. Hank was also a member of The Olympic Club, U.S. Navy "Seabees", Operating Engineers Local #3, President and Co-Owner of Pacific Pavements Company, Ltd., and the last of the Original Big Five Engineering Contractors in San Francisco, CA (1930-1984).



Private services have been held.



