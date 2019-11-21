|
|
Henry Holten "Holt" Cole Jr.
Oct. 18, 1954 - Oct. 27, 2019Holt graduated from A.E. Kent Elementary School, Redwood High School, College of Marin where he won the Athlete of the year, and Cal where he received a degree in Landscape Architecture. Holt's office was on 2nd Street in San Rafael.
Holt was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Alum. and San Rafael Rotary.
Preceding Holt in death were - Father, Henry Holten Cole Sr. "Baldy", Grandparents - Henry S Cole & Wilmith (Fitzwater) Cole, Dr. Matthew Hazeltine & Mildred (Emmerton) Hazeltine, and Uncle Matthew Hazeltine Jr.
Holt is survived by his mother Mary Hazeltine Cole, 4 brothers –
Santa Rosa - Bill Cole, Marit (Peterson) Cole, children Bret & Danielle
Petaluma - Jim Cole, Vikki (Hassell) Cole, children Jonathan, Christopher, Scotty & Anthony
San Anselmo - Matt Cole
Auckland NZ - Dr. Bob Cole, Dr. Megan (Hill) Cole, children Matilda &Wilfred.
and Uncle Tom Hazeltine.
Memorial - Saturday November 30 St. John's Church - 14 Lagunitas Road, Ross CA at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019