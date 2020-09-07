Bruce "Henry" Gilbert
January 22, 2002 – August 29, 2020
On August 29th, Henry passed away in Oakland at the age of 18. Cherished son to Greg Gilbert and Mollie Westphal and stepfather Ruslan Spektor, adored brother to Lauren, Aidan, Charlotte, Daniella, and Francesca. Loved by his Grandparents, Bruce and Patricia Westphal, and Grandmother Mary Patricia Rau. Survived and loved by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Wonderful Friends.
Henry was a proud graduate of Bishop O'Dowd High School, Class of 2020. He was accepted to the University of Oregon, receiving an academic scholarship, and was planning to attend the University this fall.
Henry was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 202. He achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout upon completion of his service project at St. Theresa's Church where he also was a parishioner.
Henry loved music, creative writing and was an incredible musician. He played drums for many years at St. Theresa's School in Oakland, as well as at Bishop O'Dowd in the advanced jazz band. He played center on the O'Dowd football team and was on the track and field team, excelling in the shotput event.
Henry's smile lit up a room. His infectious personality and witty sense of humor always had the amazing ability to make everyone smile. Henry is at rest now, and his memory will live on forever.
Henry's greatest joys were being in the outdoors. He thrived as an avid fisherman, perfect shot, hiking and loved our family ranch in Yolle Bolle.
More than anything, Henry wanted his whole family together and we as a family, came together. Henry's love surrounds us, he is at peace.
Visitation will be held at Sorensen Chapel 1140 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541 on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 12pm – 4pm. Social distancing protocols and county health guidelines will be imposed. (Masks required, limit 12 people at a time to enter) Interment will be held at a private service, Mt. View Cemetery in Piedmont. In lieu of flowers, we would like to continue Henry's legacy by supporting his love of the outdoors and service. Please consider donating to his GoFundMe https://gf.me/u/yw74wt