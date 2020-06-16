Henry Haertel
Henry Haertel
July 16, 1924 - May 30, 2020
Beloved brother, son, uncle, and cousin , passed peacefully on 5/30/2020 . He is survived by his nephew David, and Niece Rona, as well as many cousins. He was also loved and admired by the Jewish community in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as the congregants from Congregation B'nai Emunah. His love and appreciation for life and freedom was shared by all who knew him.

Any donations in his memory, should be made to Congregation B'nai Emunah.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
