Henry H. LeeHenry Hsien-Li Lee, born April 2, 1925, passed into eternal life on March 14, 2019, at Piedmont Gardens in Oakland, California.
Born and raised in San Francisco, graduate of Lowell High, UC Berkeley (BS) and Stanford (MS). Lived and worked as a civil engineer in SF for many years. Predeceased by siblings Dora, Myrtle, William and Edward. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Carole Jan; children Kathy (Jeff Friedman), Dan (Pat), Stephen Geoffrey (Karel), and Joanna (Larry Churchill); grandchildren Katie Burroughs (Robby) and their daughter Kyla, Eric Lee (Shannon), Kelly and Margot Friedman, Mitchell and Cameron Lee, Naomi Churchill; step-grands Josh, Nicole (Phil), Jasmine (Kyle); step-great-grands Gavin, Nora and Adeline; and numerous Lee and Jan family relatives.
Active member of True Sunshine Episcopal Church, Chinatown YMCA, Chinese American Citizens Alliance, and Chinese Christian Family Conference.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4th at 11 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 114 Montecito Ave., Oakland; reception following. In lieu of flowers, contributions requested to True Sunshine Episcopal Church, 1430 Mason St., SF, 94133; or the Chinatown YMCA, 855 Sacramento St., SF, 94108.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 31 to May 1, 2019