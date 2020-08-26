1/
Henry Lew
Henry M. Lew
1928-2020
Henry Lew passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Pansy, his sons Ernest and Vincent, daughter in-law Sharon and grand dog Emma. Henry was involved in the insurance business and in real estate. He cultivated orchids and enjoyed gardening in his spare time. In later years, Henry traveled widely with his wife and friends to countries such as England, Germany, Mexico and China.
A private service (August 29, 2020,1PM) will be held for family members at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1000 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014. Afterwards, viewing will be open to guests. This will be followed by the internment (2PM).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Presbyterian Church in Chinatown, 925 Stockton St., San Francisco, CA 94108 and to Donaldina Cameron House, 920 Sacramento St., San Francisco, CA 94108.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
