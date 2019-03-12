Henry Andre Sicabaig Jan. 30, 1923 - Feb. 3, 2019 Henry passed away peacefully on February 3, four days after his 96th birthday. He was a first generation San Franciscan and was raised in the residence above the laundry owned by his French immigrant parents. Henry served as an Army medic in WWII and was honorably discharged in December 1945. Following his service, Henry returned home and graduated from USF in 1949. Shortly thereafter, he met Doreen, his soon-to-be English wife, at a French picnic. Henry and Doreen were married in 1952 and raised two children together. They built a second home in the Sierra foothills and spent 24 years together until Doreen's untimely death. Henry later remarried, and he and his second wife, June, spent 21 years together in the Sierra foothills. Following her death, Henry moved to Walnut Creek to be closer to his family.







Henry was a proud career civil service employee for the City of San Francisco and achieved the position of administrator of Laguna Honda Hospital, from which he retired in 1980. Henry's pride in his French heritage was evidenced by his memberships in San Francisco's, French Athletic League and La Ligue Henri IV. Following his retirement, Henry held many positions within the Lions Club of Pollock Pines, including President. After his move to Walnut Creek, he joined the SIRS, Knights of Columbus, and the Order of Malta and became involved with the St. John Vianney Catholic parish. Henry served as a Monday money counter, a volunteer at Loaves and Fishes, and a Eucharistic Minister at the church and John Muir Hospital.







Henry is survived by his children, Elaine (Joe) Perez and Gary (Carol) Sicabaig. He is predeceased by his grandsons Andrew and Brian Sicabaig, and survived by his grandchildren Alexander (Tapaswini) Perez and Lisa (Brian) Johnson, great-grandchild Everett Johnson, and nieces and nephews.





A memorial mass will be held on April 2 at St. John Vianney, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's name can be made to the Hospice of the East Bay, CureDuchenne, or a .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary