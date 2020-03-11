|
Herbert "Hillie" Blumenthal Herbert (Hillel) Blumenthal died peacefully in his home on March 9, 2020 at the age of 102 years. "Hillie" as he was known by his family and friends was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Gladys, and their son, Stephen. He is survived by his children Sheryl, and Frank (Maddy), his 2 grandchildren Philip (Trish) and Risa (Mark), and his 2 great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Gianna. He will be missed by his many loving nieces and nephews as well as by his adored companion of many years, Gloria. Also, his devoted caregivers will hold him in their hearts.
Hillie grew up in San Francisco and was the youngest son of seven children. His parents immigrated to the United States from Lithuania. At the age of 21 Hillie opened his own jewelry business and worked until he was nearly 99 years old. He was loved and admired by his employees and customers alike.
Hillie married Gladys Cohn in 1940. They had a beautiful marriage of 62 years. They were founding members of Peninsula Temple Beth-El. They were members of Lake Merced County Club and loved playing golf and socializing with their friends. Hillie was a 32nd Degree Mason.
Hillie was totally devoted to his family. He was an extremely kind, generous person, and held strong values. He had a wonderful sense of humor. When asked his secret to longevity, he always replied, "determination and a positive attitude" and that is how he lived his life.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Blumenthal Family Philanthropic Fund, Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, 121 Steuart Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 or the .
Private family services were held. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020