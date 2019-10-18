|
Herbert Alton Schick
July 10th, 1933 - October 16th, 2019Herbert Alton Schick of San Mateo, California, Naval Academy Class of 1953, died peacefully in his sleep alongside his beloved wife of nearly 61 years, Carol Lee Schick. Al was born on July 10th, 1933 in San Mateo to his parents Herbert and Maye Schick. On December 28th, 1958 Al and Carol enjoyed a formal Navy marriage at Saint Matthews Episcopal Church in San Mateo. Al is survived by his wife Carol, three children, Gary, David, and Susanna, David Schick's wife Andrea Schick, and their children Stephen, Claire, and Nicholas. Al is also survived by his sister's children Dianne Ingle Farley, Marten, and Xtian Ingle. Al's sister Barbara and her husband John Ingle are deceased.
Al served in the United States Navy on active duty from 1953 until shortly after the birth of his first son, when he chose reserve duty to spend more time with his family and take over his father's metal forge business, Schick Products. He made the company over into Schick Partners, an industrial park, after manufacturing moved abroad.
In 1976, Al, Carol and a group of St. Matthew's Episcopal parishioners created a separate parish, following the Traditional Anglican Catholic faith. Al went on to help procure, move and build the iconic Saint Joseph's Parish Church at 770 N El Camino Real in San Mateo. In 1989, Al was able to focus on his passion of singing when he joined Masterworks Chorale. He not only sang all over the world in legendary theaters such as Carnegie Hall, he did everything in his power to keep Masterworks thriving.
Al's funeral will be held on November 9th, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Saint Joseph's Parish at 770 N El Camino Real in San Mateo. The service will be officiated by Father Craig Looney. Flowers are welcome, though donations to Masterworks Chorale and St. Josephs Parish are even more welcome. His family is eternally grateful for the outpouring of love from his friends and the care and dignity afforded him by Dr. Michael Siegel, Mills Estate Villa, and Mission Hospice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019