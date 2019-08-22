|
|
Herbert "Pete" SchneiderHerbert Schneider Jr, known as Pete since he was a toddler, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Oakland on August 14th, 2019 at age 87. Pete was born in San Francisco on April 29th, 1932 to Ruby Schneider and Herbert Schneider Sr. He lived his early childhood with his parents and older sister Katherine, known as Sue, in San Francisco, San Anselmo, and Fresno. About 1940, Pete moved with his mother and sister to Berkeley where he attended John Muir Elementary, Willard Jr High, and Berkeley High School, graduating in 1950. He then attended Cal and received his degree in civil engineering in 1954.
Following graduation, Pete and Audrey Ross married, a marriage that ended in 1963 but brought two children into the world; Linda Schneider (b. 1957) and William Schneider (b. 1958). In 1968 Pete married Charliss "Char" Teut, a marriage that lasted 48 years, all at their home on Lodge Court in Montclair, until Char's death in 2016.
The majority of Pete's professional career was in the paving and grading business. The highlight for him was successfully directing the technically and logistically sophisticated repaving of the Golden Gate Bridge roadway in 1986.
Pete lived a fulfilling life, enriched by his partnership with Char. He worked to ensure that his children and grandchildren were an integral part of his life. At various times he enjoyed sports cars, sailing, home improvement, and golf. He produced homemade wine, the quality of which was occasionally a topic of debate. He particularly enjoyed his time with extended family and friends; going on weekend outings, longer trips, and sitting down to meals with many guests. Pete was a wonderful caretaker for Char in her declining years during which he showed his compassionate side. Char's death was a big change for him but he adjusted well and spent his last years at Merrill Gardens in Oakland where he made many new friends whose company he enjoyed.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Linda; his son, Bill; daughter in law, Beth; grandchildren, Anna and Ben; niece Kathy Terp and her husband, Steve, and son, Matt; and nephew, Jim Dresser and his wife De De and sons, Keith and Colin. A family memorial will be held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019