Herbert A. Weiner "Herbie"Herbert A. Weiner "Herbie", passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Malden, MA on November 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Harold "Hawkie" and Rebecca Weiner. He graduated from Malden High School in 1960.The Weiner family owned and operated Malden Taxi and Malden Car Wash located on Eastern Avenue. His Boston roots were unmistakable in his energy, accent, and love for all New England sports.
For the last 40 years, Herbie has resided in Sausalito, California. He was the prominent business owner of Sausalito Car Wash and the Shell station on Bridgeway. Herbie served as Mayor in both 2011 & 2013. He served on the City Council (2006-17). Herbie was President of the Marin County Council of Mayors and Council Members in 2013. He was a dedicated Rotarian. He served as President of the Rotary Club in 1992-93 and was named Rotarian of the Year in 2008. In 1993 he was President of the Chamber of Commerce. In those days, the President of the Chamber was also producer of the Sausalito Art Festival. He continued to serve on the Art Festival Board up until a month ago. He received the Spirit of Marin Award in 1995. Herbie's impacts on the community were far reaching. Herbie was a huge supporter of the Sausalito Sister City programs in Japan, Portugal and Chile. His infectious enthusiasm created long lasting relationships when he traveled to all three countries.
Herbie is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert & Marilyn Weiner, his sister, Wendy Mack, niece, Julie Gross and her husband, Evan, nephews Darren and Keith Weiner and Keith's wife, Jayme, along with two great nephews, Eli Gross and Alexander Weiner. Herb is also survived by his beloved dog, Enzo.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 22nd at Gabrielson Park in downtown Sausalito.
