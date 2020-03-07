|
Herbert E. Wiltsek
April 17, 1933 - February 28, 2020Herb passed away peacefully at home in San Francisco surrounded by the family that adored him. Predeceased by his wife Bobbi, Herb is survived by his three daughters, Nancy (Gregory Mendez), Susan, and Dana (Al Johnson), two grandsons, Zachary and Tate Johnson, sister Berta Speisman and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. He loved them all.
Herb, Herbie, The Schnit, Dad, Pops grew up on Manhattan's Upper West Side, playing stickball in the streets. At the age of six he could recite the batting averages of every major league baseball player and was a lifelong Giants fan. Herb graduated from Barnard School for Boys then headed west to UC Berkeley (Class of 1955) where he met Bobbi Berelson. They were married in 1956 and he spent the rest of his life in her native, and his adopted, City by the Bay. After two years at Hastings, Dad withdrew to join the Berelson family frozen food business where his stellar sales and math skills would be well utilized. He spent his career as a food broker here and abroad and was known as the "Spud King of Asia."
Herb was generous and kind, always picked up the check, and always met everyone with a smile. He had friends young and old, from the tight knit gang from Cal to the new friends he met playing bridge or taking classes at the Fromm Institute. He loved tennis, bridge (he was a life Master), skiing, shooting craps, going to the track, betting on the horses, collecting art, following the Giants, listening to rock'n'roll, singing old blues and camp songs, and family dinners. On countless trips to Tahoe, both summer and winter, we ate salami and cheese and sang songs in the car while keeping watch for the CHP (his fastest time was 2hrs 55 minutes door to door).
Besides his family, Dad loved Cal. Whether football, basketball, track & field or tennis, Herb was there with Bobbi, his daughters, sons-in-law or grandsons in tow. He was a member of the San Francisco Grid Club and attended over 60 Big Games. Herb will be missed, never forgotten.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Eric Small for caring for Pops and Rabbi Beth Singer for her fondness for Dad and for her support. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Dr. Eric J. Small Prostate Cancer Program, UCSF Development, 220 Montgomery St. 4th floor, San Francisco, CA 94104 or to the . Go Bears!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020