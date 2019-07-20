Herman "Chuck" Hextrum Aug 8, 1918 - June 21, 2019 Herman "Chuck" Hextrum, native of San Francisco, born to Herman and Emma Hextrum, passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa, CA on June 21. Chuck graduated from San Francisco's Balboa High School in 1935. He graduated from Stanford Univ.; played rugby, and was a member of the debate team. He earned his Law degree at Golden Gate University. He retired from the Calif. DMV as a Judge and was a member of the California Bar for 50 years. Chuck enlisted in the military following the Pearl Harbor attack, becoming a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Barbara Taylor in 1952 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. They had 6 children. Anne, his eldest, passed away last Dec. He is survived by 5: Charlie(Kay), Helen, Elaine(Ernesto), Grace, and Rich(Jeannine). He is survived by 15 grand and 5 great grandchildren. Chuck was a passionate Bay Area & college sports fan. He was an excellent dancer and enjoyed big band music and Dixieland jazz. He loved to hike, especially in Yosemite. Chuck was an avid Abraham Lincoln historian. Chuck lived an amazing life, touching so many with his warm smile and positivity. A catholic mass is scheduled on Saturday, August 3, 11:00 a.m. at Star of the Valley Catholic Church, 495 White Oak Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95409. Casual summer attire, red or Hawaiian.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019