Herman P. Scholz, Jr.
1924-2020Herman Scholz passed away peacefully January 23, 2020 at the age of 95. He was the beloved husband of Dolores Scholz and loving father of Greg Scholz (Shiela), grandfather of Mason Scholz, brother of Edna Brenton and "favorite" uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A native of San Francisco, Herman worked for 37 years for the San Francisco Municipal Court as a Division Chief. During that time Herman became one of the Founding Fathers and Board of Directors of what is today the San Francisco Federal Credit Union.
He was the last living member and Past President of Stanford Parlor NSGW, Director Emeritus of the Hall Association of NSGW and member of SSF Parlor #157. In retirement he joined the SIRS, SSF Elks and the Doelger Senior Center where he volunteered for 23 years. He will be greatly missed by all and never forgotten.
Donations to: Doelger Senior Center Endowment Fund, 101 Lake Merced Blvd., Daly City, CA 94015.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020