Hike KazarianWe are saddened to announce that Hike Kazarian passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he received wonderful care and attention from the doctors, nurses and staff of the East wing (oncology unit) of the hospital.



Hike was born on July 25, 1925 to Abraham and Eva Kazarian, who fled from Armenia in 1915 During World Ware I and settled in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury District in 1921, where they raised their five children. Hike attended St. Agnes Grammar School and then St. Ignatius High School, class of 1943, where he played 2 years on the varsity football team under coach Alex Swartz. He played at halfback alongside other backfield notables Don Gordon and Hobie Frates. He also played semi-pro football with the Richmond Boilermakers against teams such as the Petaluma Leghorns. Hike was a Merchant Marine / U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, who served in the South Pacific during World War II from 1943 to 1945. While he was on leave at Port Chicago in 1944, his ship exploded killing 320 American naval personnel instantly in the infamous Port Chicago explosion. Hike lost several friends that day.



In 1946, he married Ouida Milton of Savannah, Ga. and moved into San Francisco's Sunset District, where they raised seven children; Steven, Thomas, Alan, Ronald, Timothy, Denise and Marilyn, who all attended St. Cecilia's Grammar School. Hike was a member of the San Francisco Police Department for 18 years and retired in 1968. Four of his five sons retired as members of the San Francisco Fire Department. Hike was a proud member of the MMOC and the SFPOA. There are many stories of Officer Kazarian patrolling the streets of San Francisco on his Harley Davidson.



Hike moved to Sonoma County in 1975 and lived in Santa Rosa for the past 44 years. His beloved Ouida unexpectedly passed away in 1988. Two years later he met Emma Claymore of Santa Rosa and they were married soon thereafter. Emma passed away on August 28, 2018. Hike was a devout Catholic and was very active at St. Eugene's Cathedral and the Chapel at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he attended daily Mass and often read the Gospel. He was very generous with his time and often visited the sick at the Memorial Hospital and other health facilities. He was also a member of numerous Catholic societies, including St. Vincent de Paul's and the Altar Society. Hike fought his cancer like a warrior and his love for Christ never wavered.



Known for his high energy and wit, Hike was a devoted family man and usually spent weekends visiting with his children and grandchildren. Although Hike did not spend much time in the kitchen, he was well known for his kettle-barbecued turkeys that he would take to the Santa Rosa soup kitchen every Thanksgiving.



Hike is predeceased by two sons, Ronald and Timothy, three brothers, Robert, George and Jack as well as his beloved sister Mary from Fresno. He is survived by his sons Steven, Thomas and Alan and his daughters Denise Glaze and Marilyn Pelayo and their spouses. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was loved by all those who knew him and will be sorely missed.



Due to current restrictions, a private family-only memorial service was held at Calvary Cemetery on April 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this summer when restrictions have been lifted. Donations in Hike's memory may be made to the San Francisco Firefighter's Cancer Prevention Foundation (local 798) 1139 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. (415) 621-7103. FEIN #56-2608686



Rest in peace.



