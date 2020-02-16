|
Hilbert "Si" Seiwert
Jan 19, 1921 - Feb 4, 2020Hilbert Seiwert, best known as "Si" to family and friends, peacefully passed away on February 4th, 2020. Si was a resident of Lafayette, Ca, for 53 years, a member of Santa Maria Church in Orinda for 55 years; and in his later years, a strong supporter and member of VFW Post 8063 in Lafayette Ca.
Si was born in Casselton, North Dakota , graduated from Valley City College in 1942 and enlisted in Officers Training School for the US Navy at Columbia University in NYC. Upon graduation, he served as a Lieutenant in the USN, as part of the amphibious assault at Normandy. There, his responsibilities included transporting troops and supplies to the beach as well as bringing back the wounded to the US Navy transport ship stationed out at sea.
In late 1944, Si was chosen to command one of the LCV boats, under General Patton's Third Army, to travel up the Rhine river into Germany. His orders were to patrol waterways, transport troops and supplies up river quickly so that the retreating Germans could not organize a defense.
When WWII was declared over, he was stationed at Alameda Naval base. During his time there, Si met Patty Atkinson, a resident of Piedmont, Ca and they were married 3 months later on his birthday. Si and Patty were happily married for 53 years before her passing in 1999.
Si's years in the Navy, led him to a successful career as a Marine Insurance broker in San Francisco, insuring ships cargo from port to port around the world.
Si's lifelong joy was his wife Patty, his children and grandchildren, his group of friends, his garden and his faith. He never missed his children's school or sporting events; racing from San Francisco, to 'time' at a swim-meet, still wearing his tie but his shirt sleeves rolled up - rooting us on! Si loved his Santa Maria church community. His wonderful friends and parishioners at Santa Maria, once he could no longer drive, enabled him to continue to attend weekly and Sunday masses regularly, keeping him active in his faith and community.
Si is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patty, his sister Adelaide Haxton (Lloyd); his mother, Catherine, and father, Nickoles Seiwert and many of his dear friends and colleagues who passed away before him. He is survived by his children, Robert Seiwert (Michelle); Catherine Thornton (Jeff); Patricia "Tish" Marshall (Matt); and his wonderful grandchildren Andrew, Katie, Thatcher , Nic, Mack, Barrett, Alex and Jordan.
A funeral mass celebrating Si's life will be held Friday, March 6th at 11am at Santa Maria Catholic Church in Orinda, Ca. He will be laid to rest next to his loving wife Patty at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette following the church reception.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020