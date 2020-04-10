Home

Hildegard Lovell

Hildegard B. Lovell

1936-2020

Everyone who knew her had a Hildegard story. Not all of them were true, but they were great stories anyway.

She grew up in Traunstein, deep in Bavaria, came to the United States as a young woman, married, started a family and fell into a position on the Trading Desk at First Southwest Securities, a world that did not much appreciate women in their midst at the time. She was a pioneer, breaking precedent and making a path for generations who followed her across the gender barrier. After a divorce, she moved to the Bay Area and made a name for herself at such firms as Dominick & Dominick, ISI and Hambrecht & Quist.

The world will be less interesting and less fun without her. Always one to be informed and engaged, she had a vital point of view on whatever was going on in the world and what we should do about it. Her code was to have great passion for life, family and friends.

Cancer took her, but not without a fierce fight. She is predeceased by her parents, Sophie and Florian Bodmer and her son, Karl. She is survived by two brothers, Adolf and Gerhard, her daughter Yvonne Lovell-Lawrence and her grandchildren Jenna and Aaron.

If you wish to remember her with a donation, the family suggests Marin Humane Society or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
