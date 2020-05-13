Hildegard Rolfes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hildegard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildegard Dora Rolfes Hildegard Dora Rolfes passed peacefully at home, as she had wished, on May 7th with her son by her side. She was born in Germany in June,1923.
She married her husband Heinrich von Hollen during the war and had one daughter, Ingrid. Heinrich died in 1945.
She met and married Heinrich "Henry" Rolfes and together they had 2 children, Gabriella and Andrew. Henry had relatives in America and soon they started a new life in San Francisco. Hildegard was a hard worker and ambitious. She and Henry owned a bakery on Haight St. in SF and when they sold it she went into Real Estate sales with great success. She was also a wonderful cook and loved being surrounded by her family to treat all to a "German dinner" and her famous cakes and cookies. Her homemade Gingerbread Houses at Christmas time were magnificent creations looked forward to by all. She also worked for the Del Monte Test Kitchen where shared her creative cooking talents. Hildegard had many friends through real estate, Del Monte, the SF Kolping, and her children. Ingrid in Santa Rosa, Gabriella in Belmont and Andrew in SF. Her love and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by Henry Rolfes. She is survived by her children Ingrid (Bob) Riddell, Gabriella (Phil) Evans, and Andrew Rolfes. Grandchildren Eric (Christy) Riddell, Monica Riddell and Madeleine Evans. Great Grandchildren Travis (Cinthia) Riddell and Jake Riddell. Great Great Grandson Ryder Riddell.
The family would like to thank Hospice By the Bay for their help during Hildegard's last days.

Services are pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved