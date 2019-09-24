Home

Hing Fong Obituary
Hing Jung (Jenny) Fong,

It is with great sadness that the family of Hing Jung (Jenny) Fong, announces her passing after a courageous battle with cancer, on September 19, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Arriving in America at a young age, Jenny was a dedicated mother, caring wife, and a kind and warmhearted friend.
Jenny is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sammy and her children and spouses, Marilyn (Tom), Stanley (Amy) and Carol (Mike). She will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren as well as her great grandchildren. Additionally, she leaves behind a multitude of brothers and sisters and their respective families.
Funeral services will be held at McAvoy O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary at Geary and 10th Avenue at 1:30 PM on Sept 28, 2019. Burial will be followed at Cypress Lawn in Colma.
Memorial donations may be made in Hing Jung Fong's name to The .


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
