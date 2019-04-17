|
|
Hirotaka Imazumi
May 5, 1928- April 14, 2019He passed away peacefully surrounded by
two sons Keith and Wayne Imazumi at home,
after a short battle with bile duct cancer..
A long time resident of Berkeley, El Cerrito,
and UnionCity, California
He honorable served in the United States Army
and reached the rank of Sergeant upon discharge.
He was an avid gardener, growing fruits and vegetables.
He really enjoyed sharing his creations to neighbors and
friends. He was an avid traveler to Europe, Egypt, Jordan, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
He is preceded in death by Elizabeth Y Imazumi (Uemura) and Carolee W Imazumi (Armstrong).
He is survived by many nephews, nieces, and brothers Willy and Matthew
Imazumi of San Jose, California
Burial will be held at Chapel of the Chimes Hayward on April 22, 2019 at 2pm.
Donations to the ASCPA will be appreciated.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019