Obituary Condolences Flowers Hope Weissman Eisenberg July 8, 1946 - May 31, 2019 Hope Schmerling Weissman Eisenberg, age 72, died May 31, 2019. Hopie had successfully dealt with lung cancer, but died while hospitalized for a negative medication reaction.

Hope was born in Kenosha, WI on 7/8/46. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford HS in 1964 and University of Miami in 1968 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Hope was married to Richard Weissman in June, 1965 until his death July, 2001. They built a life of travel and adventure, while engaging in their professional growth. While they had lived in various places, including Miami, NYC, New Mexico and Iowa, San Francisco was home since moving there in 1989.

Hopie worked for the city of San Francisco as an educator. Her career included traditional classroom teaching, computer science special facilitator and mentor/administrator in the retention program for new teachers. She retired from her work in 2014. Hope loved living, and did it with energy and vast appreciation for everything –fully engaging in activities – be they the arts, sports, parades or care-free exploration.

On 12/5/15 Hope married Neil Eisenberg, a nationally prominent trial attorney. Between them, their passports evidenced having covered nearly everywhere, but that just propelled even more adventures.

In addition to being predeceased by her first husband, Hope was predeceased by her parents, Maurice (d 1969) and Shirley (d 1995) Schmerling; and, her devoted brother, Mark Schmerling (d 2015).

She is survived by her loving husband Neil, as well as her two nephews; her loving cousins, her loving two step-daughters; her dear granddaughters; and her amazingly diverse and huge circle of friends.

Hope touched the minds and hearts of everyone who ever knew her. She was an encyclopedia of everything that was good and beautiful in the world. She loved and knew everything about her family, her friends, the ideals of education, and especially her religion. And everyone who knew her loved her and admired her.



She lived a life of the greek ideal; a sound mind and a sound body; going to symphonies and ballets while all the while being physically and mentally active. She traveled to 48 countries and never tired of traveling. She was ardently committed to social justice which for years she discussed at her beloved Cafe Trieste.



She taught thousands of students and mentored hundreds of fledgling teachers, and the number of students and teachers who remembered her and stayed in contact was enormous.



When she married for the second time in 2015 she loved and received love with an unsurpassed vitality; taking in whole- heartedly the second family that took her in with open arms. Last year she and Neil took their 13 year old granddaughter to Venice and Florence and this summer she would have taken the same granddaughter, whom she adored, to Amsterdam. She followed the academics and the riding skills of her oldest new granddaughter with all of the wisdom and pride of a loving and inspiring grandmother. She enjoyed keeping up with the middle granddaughter's interest in fashion and design. She watched with a vigilant eye the development of her 3 year old granddaughter who gave her constant joy. She loved her new daughters and their husbands and followed their family lives with such an intensity that the word "stepmother" never crossed her mind.



Her husband, Neil, was fortunate to know and love her for more than 4 years. He loved her not for who she was but for who he was when he was with her. Her memorial service will be at Temple Emanu-El on July 3, 2019 from 11 to 2. Her favorite charity, through which she may be remembered, was NEXT village. Her beloved rabbi, Beth Singer of Temple Emmanu-El was the rabbi who presided over her marriage to her devoted husband, Neil Eisenberg.



