1/1
Howard Connolly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Joseph Connolly

Born in SF on 10-12-1931, went peacefully home to Our Lord 10-20-2020 with family at his side, he was 89.
He was predeceased in death by his parents Bart Connolly, and John & Ethel Beroldo, Sister Patricia Anderson, Granddaughters Meghan & Shannon. He is survived by his 5 Sons, Michael, Stephen (Bernadette), Brian (Jackie), Kerry (Lisa), Kevin (Patty). 4 Grandchildren, Ryan, Shelby, Corbet, Lindsey. 5 Great Grandchildren, Taylin, Gavin, Dublin, Kaiden, Keith. Many Cousins in the Tinney Family. His dearly beloved Manola Scoval and family, Anna Medina, Cherie Foley and family, Cindy Talley and family. Many friends from the Elks Lodge SSF, Del Mar, Barona, and the places he worked, Airport Drayage, CF Air Freight, Emery Air Freight.
He loved to travel especially to Del Mar and Santa Anita to play the races and to Barona Casino and other Casinos to play a few slots. He loved playing golf, bowling with Manola and friends along with seeing a few movies each week. He will be missed by all, especially his family and close friends. He persevered in his Catholic Faith right up to the end.
In lieu of flowers please have a Mass offered up for his soul. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved