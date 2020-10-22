Howard Connolly

Howard Joseph ConnollyBorn in SF on 10-12-1931, went peacefully home to Our Lord 10-20-2020 with family at his side, he was 89.He was predeceased in death by his parents Bart Connolly, and John & Ethel Beroldo, Sister Patricia Anderson, Granddaughters Meghan & Shannon. He is survived by his 5 Sons, Michael, Stephen (Bernadette), Brian (Jackie), Kerry (Lisa), Kevin (Patty). 4 Grandchildren, Ryan, Shelby, Corbet, Lindsey. 5 Great Grandchildren, Taylin, Gavin, Dublin, Kaiden, Keith. Many Cousins in the Tinney Family. His dearly beloved Manola Scoval and family, Anna Medina, Cherie Foley and family, Cindy Talley and family. Many friends from the Elks Lodge SSF, Del Mar, Barona, and the places he worked, Airport Drayage, CF Air Freight, Emery Air Freight.He loved to travel especially to Del Mar and Santa Anita to play the races and to Barona Casino and other Casinos to play a few slots. He loved playing golf, bowling with Manola and friends along with seeing a few movies each week. He will be missed by all, especially his family and close friends. He persevered in his Catholic Faith right up to the end.In lieu of flowers please have a Mass offered up for his soul. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.