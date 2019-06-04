Howard J. Hansen 4/11/1933-5/26/2019 Howard John Hansen, 86, left this earth peacefully May 26th 2019, at his home in Moraga, California for over 53 years. Howard was born in Oakland, CA April 11th 1933 to H.K.K. and Bergith Hansen. Howard is survived by his Daughter, Ann Marie Rogers and her partner Kevin Reisser, His son, Erik James Hansen and his wife, Debbie Hansen and his Granddaughters, Alycia Breanne Cates and Rebecca Ann Severin.Howard was a loyal employee of P.G & E for over 35 years and retied in 1987. Howard was involved in many clubs and organizations including, The San Francisco Norwegian Club, The Sons of Norway, The Normandy Glee Club Men's Choir and The Lions Club. Howard's passions included, time with family and friends as well as his love for his Norwegian heritage. Services for Howard will be held Saturday, June 15th at 10:00 AM at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church located at 433 Moraga Way in Orinda, California with a reception immediately following. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Lamorinda Adult Respite Center (LARC), c/o Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 433 Moraga Way, Orinda, CA 94563.

