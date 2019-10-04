|
Howard Harrington
1930 - 2019Howard Harrington passed away peacefully during his sleep at his home in Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, on Friday, September 27th; he was 89. Someone who truly lived until he died, Howard spent the past 9 years cruising to every corner of the world and driving his Porsche, which he purchased at age 85. A devout Catholic, he attended mass weekly. He was very blessed that he looked great and never experienced a day of pain in his life.
Howard was a kind, exceptional man, starting early on as president of his high school class and captain of the football team. He went on to attend Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy and served in the Navy during the Korean war. Soon after, Howard married Annette Harrington, and together they raised three children. He was a wonderful husband and father; all of his children looked up to him and respected him. For 40 years, Howard built a storied career with Star shipping, running their North American operation.
Retirement didn't slow him down; as a hobby geologist, he collected precious gems, minerals and rocks from his many travels and served as president of the San Francisco Gem and Mineral Society. When he wasn't cruising to far-off lands, he volunteered as a docent on the USS Hornet in Alameda.
Howard was a remarkable person throughout his life and will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26th. Details to follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019