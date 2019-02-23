|
Howard Wheatley Allen
May 31, 1941-Feb 21, 2019California sculptor Howard Wheatley Allen passed away in his Mendocino home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in San Francisco on May 31, 1941 to Anne Bullard Allen and Charles Howard Allen, "Wheat" Allen was a fifth generation Californian, an active conservationist and a beloved artist. A graduate of Dartmouth and a Navy veteran, Wheat served for 36 years as a counselor for Save the Redwoods League, was active in the Bohemian Club, and created sculptures that became gifts of state for three presidential administrations. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Allen, his sisters Joelle Allen Harris and Susana Allen DeBaker, his daughters Lisa Allen Ortiz and Daphne Allen Mejia and five grandchildren: Israel Mejia, Chloe Ortiz, Truth Ortiz, Peter Mejia and River Mejia.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2019