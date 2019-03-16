|
Howard William Wyrsch, Jr.
Nov. 21, 1951- Mar. 12, 2019Howard William Wyrsch, Jr. passed away after a battle with cancer. Howie was born in San Francisco, graduated from Mission High School, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a teamster truck driver for 30 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Patricia Wyrsch. He is survived by his daughter Anya Montiel; siblings Noreen (Argenal), William, and David; aunt Barbara Stavros; nephews Gus and Justin; niece Haley; and dog Bingo. We are thankful to his neighbors, the Hospice of Amador, and Adventist Sonora for their care and support.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019