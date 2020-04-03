|
Hubert Clemens Brinkmann Hubert Clemens Brinkmann of Sebastopol passed away on Monday, March 30th comfortably with his family by his side.
Hubert was born on May 8, 1931 in Merzen, Germany to Aloys and Agnes Frohne-Brinkmann. Having learned the baker profession and pursuing a chance at adventure, Hubert was the only one of his six siblings to venture out to America with his cousin, Raimond Rolfes, to see what awaited him.
Hubert and Raimond were welcomed to San Francisco by their sponsors, Mary and Al Rolfes, and quickly found work and moved to the Kolping House to live. Like many young men in that day, Hubert was drafted into the U.S. Army, only to serve his new country in Kassel, Germany, a short distance from his home.
Hubert met his beloved wife of 63 years, Julia Ann Brinkmann (Williams) at a dance at the California Hall. She thought his name was Fritz and he thought hers was Judy. This began a long and productive love, friendship and partnership. Hubert and Julie worked side by side, raising their five children and running a successful bakery – the Magic Oven, in San Carlos. Hubert was the president of the San Francisco Kolping Society for many years and truly loved the friendships he made through this organization.
Hubert's rural roots pulled him to Sebastopol where they purchased, developed and enjoyed their peaceful "ranch" for the last 30 years. Hubert was never one to stay idle. He checked the stock market and read the German newspaper on the computer daily, watched 2-3 news programs and called family and friends, here and in Germany, to discuss the latest events. Up until his last days, he could be found mowing the field on his tractor, baking Danish, bread and beehives for family and friends, and taking care of Julia and the home he loved.
Hubert is survived by his beloved wife, Julia, his five children John (Mary) Brinkmann, Lisa Brinkmann (Andy Eggler), Raymond Brinkmann, Mary Brinkmann and Irene Lambly (Steve). He was very proud of his grandchildren Meredith (Scott) Williams, Jonathon (Lupita) Brinkmann, Joseph Brinkmann (Barbara Gostivich) and Sean Lambly (Nicole Kalabolas) and his six great-grandchildren - Megan, Lauren, Jon Mateo, Nina, Macie and Isaac. He was also grateful to the friends, nieces and nephews in Germany, for the many calls, keeping him in touch with local happenings.
A memorial will be held in the future when friends and family are able to gather again. Donations can be made to the Catholic Kolping Society of America c/o 311 Greene Street, Mill Valley, CA 94941 or the .
Condolences available at AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020