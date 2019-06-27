Resources More Obituaries for Hubert Grigsby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hubert Grigsby

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Hubert Caval Grigsby January 13, 1926 - June 13, 2019 Naval aviator, educator, banker and friend to many, Hugh passed away peacefully in his home in Sun City West, Arizona, on June 13, 2019. An only child, he was born January 13, 1926 in Long Beach, CA, to Hazel Sines Grigsby and Hubert C. Grigsby Sr. He was preceded in passing by the death of his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Webb Grigsby, in 2012.

Hugh grew up in Montebello, CA and talked fondly of the adventures he shared with childhood, middle school and high school buddies, many of whom remained life-long friends. He also had fond memories of the many summers he spent with family in rural Idaho. Joining the Navy in 1943, at age 17, Hugh began a 20-year career as a naval aviator, an identity he proudly held front and center his entire life. Early on with the Navy he attended several colleges across the country, receiving a bachelor's degree from USC in 1951. For his beloved Navy he flew carrier-based combat missions in Korea, tracked Soviet subs during the cold war, served in Naval Intelligence in Washington D.C., and taught Intelligence and Humanities at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. His list of friendships was always expanding along the way. He maintained his flight rating and remained a pilot his entire career. Hugh retired as a Lieutenant Commander in 1963 and the family moved to Palo Alto, CA. After obtaining a Master's Degree in Education at Stanford University, Hugh briefly taught high school and worked in the private sector before he began a second career in international banking at Bank of America. While working at B of A he earned an MBA from Golden Gate University and spent several years teaching there as he continued his career at the bank.

Following a long-distance courtship and engagement, Hugh married the love of his life, Patricia A. Webb in 1948 in Los Angeles. They settled in Oakland, CA, the first of over 40 residences they would enjoy during their life together. Sons Robert and Douglas were born shortly thereafter and lovingly raised as standard issue "Navy brats," moving from place to place, back and forth from coast to coast. While living in San Francisco, Hugh joined the crew and raced sailboats with Bob and Doug on San Francisco Bay with the highlight being competing in the North American Championship for the International One Design on Long Island Sound in New York. He also passed on his love of flying to Bob and spent many hours in the cockpit with him including five cross country flights to Oshkosh, Wisconsin to attend the EAA AirVenture, the world's largest fly-in gathering.

With retirement from the bank in 1987, Hugh and Patti moved to a "resort lifestyle" in Rancho Santa Fe, CA, then eventually the warm weather desert life in Sun City West where they had many happy years. After caring for Patti with great love, patience and purpose as her health declined, Hugh was devastated by her passing. The friendships he had maintained throughout his life and the new friends he and Patti had made in Sun City West provided love and support through this difficult period. Hugh lived his last years at the Madison in Sun City West, where he met another group of good friends that he enjoyed socializing with, sharing meals, walks, stories, music, movies, root beer floats and many excursions. For his last 18 months, Hugh was in hospice with 24-hour support enabling him to continue to live at the Madison surrounded by friends. His caregivers, Stephanie Michnal and her loving staff became part of our family. They enabled him to continue to live his life his way, with the compassion, patience and support he needed. Our family will remain eternally grateful for their support and loving care.

Hugh's life was filled with valued friendships from childhood, the Navy, bank, vacations and cruises. He and Patti made friends everywhere they lived or traveled. These connections brought him great joy and many adventures throughout his long life. Hugh and Patti made countless trips to their favorite locale, glorious Maui, as a couple, with friends and with family over the years. They enjoyed frequent cruises, especially to beautiful warm weather destinations and experienced many worldwide ports of call. Wherever they called home, in the Bay Area, Southern CA, the East Coast or Sun City West, Hugh and Patti loved to share time with their family, and enjoy lifelong friendships through dancing, good food, officer's club parties, birthday celebrations, golf, travels and more. Their exploits were chronicled annually with Hugh's Christmas letters.

Hugh is survived by his cherished sons and their wives, Robert and Linda, Douglas and Laura and beloved grandsons, Colin and Ben. Hugh's ashes will be scattered at Point Lobos, near Carmel where Hugh and Patti had their honeymoon. Patti's ashes were placed there in 2012. Memorial services will be held in Sun City West and at a later date in the Bay Area. Donations in memory of Hugh can be made to the Point Lobos Foundation (www.pointlobos.org) or St. Jude's Hospital ( ).

