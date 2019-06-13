Hugo John Pasquini July 16, 1916 - June 2, 2019 Hugo passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 102 and 11 months. He was a strong willed person and active all his days. He touched many lives while living in San Mateo. With his dedication to San Mateo Little League in its infancy in 1954 when the park was located on 20th Avenue, he watched the league progress to its current location coaching many young men. It was relocated to where it stands today at Trinta Park. Hugo was among the many volunteers to create the current baseball field. He was a team manager starting in 1958 for 10 years. He began umpiring after that for many years afterwards. In 1977, the City of San Mateo honored Hugo for all the years he gave to San Mateo Little League. A seat is now honored in his name at the Little League Park in San Bernardino, CA.



Hugo Served in World War 11 from 1941-1945. Upon his return home, he and his wife Susie Martinelli, of Half Moon Bay moved to San Mateo and raised their children, Gene Pasquini of San Mateo & Terrie Pasquini Balsells, (John Balsells) of Sonoma. He was affiliated with American Legion Post in San Mateo and served as Post Commander from 1972 – 1973. Hugo, also upon retirement from the Butcher's Union, worked for the San Mateo High School District as a groundskeeper from 1967 until his retirement in 1981. He loved the outdoors and was his second home which gave him great enjoyment.



Hugo is survived by his children: Terrie & Gene; grandsons: Brandon & Jason; and great-grandchildren: Nicolett & Jacob Balsells. Preceded in death by his wife Susie on June 5, 2018.



Graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd., in San Mateo. Memorial donations can be made to Mission Hospice and Home Care, San Mateo, CA.







