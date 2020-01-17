|
|
Humberto L. Aguila
April 25, 1924 – December 29, 2019Humberto L. Aguila passed away surrounded by family on December 29, 2019, in San Francisco. Dearly beloved husband of Aracely Aguila; loving, devoted father of Gloria Elizabeth Aguila and Anna C. dos Ramos; and loving father-in-law of Joseph M. dos Ramos.
Following service in the U.S. Army, he worked in the lithography and printing business for over thirty years. In semi-retirement he enjoyed working at the Moscone Center in SF where he delighted in meeting the great Willie Mays.
A resident of San Francisco for 75 years, Humberto was an avid SF Giants and 49ers fan. He loved "the city" and the Valley of the Moon, in particular the Russian River, Occidental, and Bodega Bay. In earlier days he enjoyed playing soccer in Golden Gate Park and family outings to Stinson Beach in Marin County. Post retirement he enjoyed traveling with family throughout Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean Islands, Hawaii, Washington DC, and to many of the U.S. national parks.
Above all else he loved to read about history, current events, world politics, science, and classical literature. A lifelong learner and seeker of knowledge, he remained curious about people and the world. A self-described story teller and gifted writer, nothing made him happier than to evoke laughter or a smile.
He strove to model his values of honesty, integrity, work, charity and love of family. Larger than life and unforgettable, he made a positive impact on the lives of those he encountered until his final days in this world.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be held Friday, January 24 at 2pm at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Ave., SF, CA 94118.
Contributions in Humberto's memory may be made to: St. Anthony's Dining Room, St. Anthony Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Ave., SF, CA 94102 (https://www.stanthonysf.org); Institute on Aging's Enrichment Center Day Program at The Presidio, 386 Moraga Ave., SF, CA 94129, or Meals on Wheels-SF, 1375 Fairfax Ave., SF, CA 94124 (https://www.mowsf.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020