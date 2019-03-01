Humberto J. Lozada October 20, 1924 - February 1, 2019 Humberto Lozada passed away peacefully in his sleep, in his native hometown of San Francisco. Uncle Bert was born in Piura, Peru ~ sailing to SF at the age of three. He graduated from Mission High, right before being drafted into the Army for WWII. Uncle Bert drove tanks for the Second Armored Division, AKA Hell on Wheels under General Patton to defeat the Nazis. He then proceeded to engage in the Battle of the Bulge. While in Germany, he met the love of his life Gisela, and they were married in 1954. As Master Sergeant, he served in Korea before retiring from the military service of over 20 years. Uncle Bert later continued his federal service, becoming Supervisor for the US Postal Service for thirty-two years.

Uncle Bert was a die-hard San Franciscan who loved: family, country, the military, politics, the Niners, Giants, Warriors, a good meal and living in Noe Valley. His walks along the coast with Auntie Gisela and their dogs, were some of his most treasured memories. He will be very much missed by his family, friends and just about everyone he met. He had charisma and charm, a goodness and happiness that was contagious. Those who met him knew they were meeting one of the greats, from the "greatest generation." He was a man who was humble, kind and most especially and importantly: embraced the love of family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings Emilia Booth, Mary Bruce, Roy and his wife Susan Lozada, and George Lozada; his niece Debbie, her husband Alex, their daughters Elizabeth and Iris along with many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Family and friends are invited to join us for his funeral and burial at Skylawn Memorial Park, on March 4, 2019 at noon. He will be recognized and respected with full Military Honors.



