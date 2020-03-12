|
Ian "Scotty" Paterson
November 16, 1930 - March 11, 2020Scotty was born to Bill and Bessie Paterson at Grace Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. Canada on November 16, 1930. He came to San Francisco on June 7, 1943. Survived by children Kent, Bradley and Beverly. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Toni of 58 years.
Longtime resident of Burlingame and San Mateo, Scotty graduated from Burlingame High School, College of San Mateo and San Jose State University.
Scotty served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Infantry Rifleman during the Korean War. He became a U.S. citizen in Seoul, Korea.
Scotty's 60 year professional career was in the construction industry. He worked in management for owners, construction managers and General Contractors. A pioneer in Construction Safety, Scotty was the recipient of eight national first place safety awards. He served on the Board of Directors for the Proposition 97 victory that restored Cal-Osha as a regulator for worker safety. Scotty was also Safety Instructor for the Associated General Contractors of America and Guest Instructor at Bay Area Universities, and was hired as an expert witness by legal professionals for their construction injury cases.
A prolific writer on construction issues, Scotty had over 100 articles published. His avocations were in education, military history and politics. Scotty was a loyal 49ers fan and enjoyed gardening and reading the daily local newspapers.
Neptune Society, ashes scattered near Scotty's beloved Golden Gate Bridge.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020