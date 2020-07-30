Ida Rose Crosariol
March 19, 1922 - July 25, 2020
Ida Rose Crosariol, 98, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on July 25, 2020 in South San Francisco, CA. Born in Renton, Washington, in 1922 to Italian immigrants Luigi and Maria Crosariol, she grew up in Renton and graduated from Renton High School. When her mother became a young widow, Ida took on the responsibility of helping to raise her younger siblings, Rena and Leo. After WWII began and men were sent to war, Ida and many of the women of her time, stepped up in the war effort. She took a job at Boeing Airplane Company building aircrafts. Ida prided herself on inspecting the job done by others and correcting any errors on the line. Ida was truly a Rosie the Riveter.
Following the war's end, Ida worked at People's National Bank in Renton and following the death of her mother, she remained with her younger brother, Leo, until he graduated high school. In 1948, Ida and Leo moved to South San Francisco to live with their Uncle Giuseppe and therein began the Crosariol Nursery and decades of producing flowers for local florists. Along with many Italians who owned flower ranches and green house nurseries in South San Francisco, Ida was an original owner of the San Francisco Flower Mart. Rising at 2:00 a.m., three days a week to load and transport flowers for sale to florists, then returning to the flower ranch to continue planting, growing, picking and bundling flowers for new orders. Out in the elements and kneeling for countless hours every day, Ida never shied away from hard work.
At home, a year-round garden of vegetables fed relatives and neighbors. Not only did Ida have a green thumb, she was Betty Crocker in the kitchen. Holiday dinners were special to the Crosariol Family with course after course of delicious food followed by heavenly buttery desserts. She loved her Italian heritage and any visiting relatives could find an open door, warm bed, and days of delicious meals awaiting them.
Ida loved her nieces and nephews with attention, sweet care, and of course, food. Finish your meal and you can have your own personal, homemade pie.
Ida is preceded in death by her parents, uncle Joe Crosariol, sister Rena (Bill) Beck, brother Leo Crosariol, and nephew Jeff Rasnick. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marina Crosariol, nieces and nephews Judy (Bill) Joseph, John Rasnick, LeAnn Thornton, and Steve Crosariol; great-nephews Jason Keesling, Jared Keesling, Nicholas (Amy) Thornton, Joe (Gina) Crosariol, and Vince Crosariol; great great niece and nephew Olivia Keesling and Bran Thornton. She leaves many dear relatives in Italy, Australia, Belgium and France. Ida's family would like to express their appreciation to Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Westborough Royale, Senior Care Plus, and Pathways Hospice, for their loving care in her final days.
Private services were held through Duggan's Serra Mortuary and the Italian Cemetery. Please remember Ida with a donation to your favorite charity
and kindness to others.