Ida Mary Debrunner Ida Mary Debrunner (Flores) passed away peacefully into eternal life on April 13, 2019 at the age of 87.

Ida was born in Monterey, California on November 8, 1931, to Angelina and Joseph Flores. As a child, the family moved to San Francisco where she attended Marina Middle School and Galileo High School. After ten years of courtship, she married her beloved husband, Elton Debrunner, in 1964 in Reno, Nevada. Ida gave birth to two children that she adored. She loved being a mother and devoted her life to her family. Ida was also a strong woman who won her battle against lung cancer in the mid-1990s.

Ida enjoyed traveling. She loved visiting family, taking cruises and gambling trips to Lake Tahoe and Reno. She also loved cheering for the 49ers, playing bingo, backgammon and card games. Most of all, Ida cherished cooking big meals and spending time with family and friends. She prized her role as a mother and nana and treasured her grandsons Dominic and Jack. She lived by her motto "family is the most important thing in life." Her cooking, smile and big heart will be deeply missed.

Ida is survived by her devoted children Denise Lavrov (Alex) and George (Ty). She also leaves behind her loving grandsons, Dominic and Jack, her brothers Paul (Glenda) and Mario, and her sister-in-law, Valerie, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Elton Riedel Debrunner, sister Patricia Smith and brother Joseph Flores. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She will forever be in our hearts.

Friends may visit Thursday, April 25th from 5:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, where a Rosary will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 26th at 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert Street, San Francisco and committal service at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salesian Boys' and Girls' Club, 680 Filbert Street, SF, CA 94133 or a Dementia Organization.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary