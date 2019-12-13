Home

May 1914 - December 2019

Ida Hodes, a singular and accomplished woman of intellect, art and passion, passed away peacefully the morning of December 5 in San Francisco, at 105. She was a dominant force in the San Francisco Poetry Renaissance of the mid-1950s, serving as secretary for The Poetry Center, alongside founder Ruth Witt-Diamant. Her circle included: Emil White, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Henry Miller, Kenneth Patchen, William Everson, James Broughton and Jack Spicer, among others, and close friends Helen Adam, Robert Duncan and artist Jess (Collins.) Jess's painting, "Fig. 3 Ida, Duncan, and I" hangs in the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

She was the third of seven children, five of whom predeceased her: brothers Sam and Hy, sisters Tanya Fischbach, Blanche Larner and Rose Parker, and her surviving sister, Leslie Rosen. Her parents were Rebecca and Max Hodes, who came to America from Lithuania in 1912 and settled in Chicago. Ida was a role model, and a strong and loving presence in the lives of her 11 nieces and nephews (and their spouses) and in turn, their 23 children and grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on January 11, 2020 from 2:30 - 5 PM at The Heritage, 3400 Laguna St., San Francisco, CA 94123.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
