Ida VSW Red

March 21, 1933 - May 11, 2020

Arriving in the Bay Area in 1976 from Virginia, Ida was librarian and editor at the UCSF Institute for Health & Aging from 1978-92. She was known as a poet, founding member of Mothertongue Feminist Theater Collective, gracious host, and woman of style. Ida will be lovingly remembered by her family and a large circle of friends and lovers. Her personal papers will reside at the SF Public Library.



