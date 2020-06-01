Ida Red
Ida VSW Red
March 21, 1933 - May 11, 2020
Arriving in the Bay Area in 1976 from Virginia, Ida was librarian and editor at the UCSF Institute for Health & Aging from 1978-92. She was known as a poet, founding member of Mothertongue Feminist Theater Collective, gracious host, and woman of style. Ida will be lovingly remembered by her family and a large circle of friends and lovers. Her personal papers will reside at the SF Public Library.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
