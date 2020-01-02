|
|
Ilene Wittenmyer Finn
Sept. 18, 1922 - Dec. 18, 2019My beloved Mother, Ilene Finn, joined the Angels in Heaven on December 18, 2019. A second generation Californian, her roots were in the Bay Area. Marriage brought around the world travels for her and her family as a Marine Corps wife. Her profession as an Elementary School teacher never ceased during her travels or on her permanent return to the bay Area. She was a blessing - kind, loving and supportive to all those around her. She loved her sweets, particularly cookies that she would share with her grandson, Daniel. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Finn-Broadhurst, her son-in-0law, John Broadhurst and her grandson, Daniel Broadhurst.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020