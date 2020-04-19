|
|
Ilona "Terry" Birmingham
January 24, 1941- April 13, 2020Ilona "Terry" Birmingham passed away on April 13th, 2020. Terry was born in San Francisco on January 24, 1941 to her parents, James and Gladys McDermott. They moved to Woodland, CA, where she grew up. She attended nursing school at St. Joseph's in San Francisco.
Terry loved being a nurse and helping people. She was proud, stubborn, and strong and raised her family to be the same. Travel, adventure, eating out, and good times with family and friends were her favorite ways to pass the time.
With a particular fondness of everything Irish, she moved to Galway, Ireland in 2013. There, she was able to spend time with some of her grandchildren and her daughter, Tara.
Terry was predeceased by her husband Martin Birmingham. She is survived by her daughters Tara Birmingham, Erin Birmingham-Anadu, and Heather Johnstone. She is also survived by her stepson Raymond Birmingham and stepdaughter Patti Birmingham. She has many grandchildren that will miss her dearly.
Terry was a wonderful mom, grandmother, and friend to so many people. She touched the lives of many, and she will be missed. We love you Mom!
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Inquiries may be sent to Heather Johnstone at [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020