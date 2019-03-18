|
|
Sister Imelda PadillaOf the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in San Francisco, March 17, 2019.
Survived by dear sister, Concepcion Padilla of Mexico. Loving daughter of the late Marcelino and Louisa Padilla; dear sister of the late Sr. M. Felix Padilla, A.P., and the late Roberto Padilla.
Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass Thursday, March 21, 10:00am at the Chapel of the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 771 Ashbury St, SF. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019