Sullivan's and Duggan's Serra Funeral Services
6201 Geary Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 621-4567
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration
771 Ashbury St
SF, CA
View Map
Imelda Padilla Obituary
Sister Imelda Padilla

Of the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in San Francisco, March 17, 2019.
Survived by dear sister, Concepcion Padilla of Mexico. Loving daughter of the late Marcelino and Louisa Padilla; dear sister of the late Sr. M. Felix Padilla, A.P., and the late Roberto Padilla.
Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass Thursday, March 21, 10:00am at the Chapel of the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 771 Ashbury St, SF. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019
