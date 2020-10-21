Ines Ida Bosoni Oldini



Our beloved Ines passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by love, on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020. Born on Telegraph Hill, April 18, 1929 to Giuditta and Guido Bosoni, Ines attended Garfield, Marina Jr and Galileo High schools. As a young woman, she worked for the state at the Ferry Building. In 1953 she accompanied her father on a fortuitous trip to Italy to visit family. There she met and married the love of her life, Giovanni Oldini. Returning to SF they began their life together in the Marina district and finally in Millbrae where they built a home and raised their daughter, Christina.

Ines was a beautiful soul. She was a woman of faith, kind, thoughtful, generous and grateful. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, sending cards with hand drawn doodles. Ines had a keen mind to the end. Always curious, never wanting a computer, she kept her dictionary, almanacs, maps, and research materials at hand. News radio often accompanied her throughout her day. She enjoyed reading Italian cookbooks cover to cover, and was a phenomenal cook. Her Christmas dinners were legendary.

Her greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her adored husband of 67 years, Giovanni, whose loving care in her final years allowed Ines to remain at home, her devoted daughter Christina of whom she was so very proud, and her grandson, GianCarlo who was the joy of her life.

She dearly loved her older sister Josephine Honn (d) and Josephine's family, husband Walter (d), children Guy (d), Judy (Joe) Betro, Janet (Keith) Alex, Paul Honn (Nata) and she treasured being a great-aunt to Juliet (Justin) and their children, Josefina, Jocelyn & Jonah Siegel, Jenna (Matt) and their children, Mila and Avila Moore, Jared Betro and Jackson (Jillian) Betro . She spoiled them all.

Gianni's family in Italy always remained close. His sisters Piera (Renato), Bettina (d) (Franco, d) and Caterina were a regular phone call away. Along with her in-laws, Maria and Rocco Oldini (d) they enriched her life.

Rest in peace, dear sweet Ines. We will love and miss you always.





