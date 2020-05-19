Iole R. Sari
Iole R. SariIole Sari made her journey to Heaven peacefully after a brief illness on May 15th. A resident of South San Francisco for over 89 years. Iole was the loving daughter of the late Robert and Amelia Roccucci, adored sister of the late Renato Roccucci and Clorinda Orlovich. Predeceasedby her beloved husband of 46 years Hank Sari in 2002. Iole and Hank were owners of "The Man", a clothing store in San Bruno for 27 years. They enjoyed traveling to antique shows while showing their wares under the name of "Hank's Things". Iole was a loving Aunt to the late Renette (Steve) Ungaretti and loved her great niece and nephew Rachelle (David) Young and Bryan Ungaretti as well as other family members and friends here and in Italy. Iole had a new found love when her great, great niece Dyllan Marie was born in 2018. Iole loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed weekend getaways to St. Helena with her friend Paul Marshall, trips to the casino to play slot machines, getting her hair and nails done weekly, visiting with her cousins the Nardi's and going out to lunch and dinner whenever she was given the opportunity. Iole's kindness and determination to live will be missed by many. A celebration of life with be held later this summer.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
