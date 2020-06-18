Iona Boro
August 10, 1922 - June 6, 2020
Iona Boro, a long time Marin County resident died peacefully on June 6, 2020. Born August 10, 1922 in San Francisco, she moved to Marin with her husband John in 1956.
Iona was predeceased by her husband and her sister Norma. She leaves behind her sons, John (Patti), and Stephen (Jeanie) along with her beloved grandchildren Andrew, Olivia, Stephen and Julia.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service and burial was held last week.
Donations can be made to Nazareth House of San Rafael at www.sistersofnazareth.com.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
